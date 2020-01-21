Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

