Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEA stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

