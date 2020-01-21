Lennar Co. (LEN.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 7th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

LEN.B traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Lennar has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

