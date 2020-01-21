Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 46.2% per year over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennar to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

NYSE:LEN opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

