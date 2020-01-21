Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

Shares of INTU opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.44. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $306.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

