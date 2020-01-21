Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Livent stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.32. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Livent will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Livent by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

