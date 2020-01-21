Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 54 at Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.01. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

