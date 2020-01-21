Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LL. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

LL opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $1,954,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $1,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $1,910,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

