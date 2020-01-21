LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

LYB traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.96. 51,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

