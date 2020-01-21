Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 9,485 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 550.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,254,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 966,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 278,973 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

