Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 82,656 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,656 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

