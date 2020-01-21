Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys Shares of 8,590 MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $173.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.