Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

