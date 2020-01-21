Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.04 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 15,911,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,533,000 after buying an additional 7,969,596 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,605,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TELUS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,955,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,120,000 after purchasing an additional 121,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELUS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,026,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,038 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TU stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

