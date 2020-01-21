Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rio Tinto comprises 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

