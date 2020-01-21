Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $9,033,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 9,738.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $98.26.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

