Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus makes up 0.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 24.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1,273.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of CSM opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from ProShares Large Cap Core Plus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

