Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 1,335,218 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,716,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $12,274,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $8,998,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

