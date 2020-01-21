Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $54.61 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 865,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1683 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

