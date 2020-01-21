Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

GWRE stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.02. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,302,000.00, a PEG ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

