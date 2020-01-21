Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 867,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,513,000. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises 10.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 351,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,394,000 after purchasing an additional 301,680 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,171,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $6,667,000.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

