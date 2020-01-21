Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 608 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $110.65 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.