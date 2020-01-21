Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.92 and a twelve month high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

