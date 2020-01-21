Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.05. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $204.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

