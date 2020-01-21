Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 220 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.