Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 104.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 247,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $572.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $28,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,109,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,130. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.