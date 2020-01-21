Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of MANO opened at GBX 410 ($5.39) on Tuesday. Manolete Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 714 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.85.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

