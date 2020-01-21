Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marston’s to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marston’s to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.84. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of $793.76 million and a P/E ratio of -42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

