Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

