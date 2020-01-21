Masari Hits 1-Day Volume of $549.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $194,065.00 and $549.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

