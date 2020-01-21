Mastercard (NYSE:MA) & Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Head to Head Review

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 42.50% 146.92% 30.57% Emerald Expositions Events -19.25% 10.02% 4.62%

Volatility and Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mastercard pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mastercard has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Emerald Expositions Events has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Emerald Expositions Events is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Emerald Expositions Events’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $14.95 billion 21.84 $5.86 billion $6.49 49.87 Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.98 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.93

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mastercard and Emerald Expositions Events, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 2 23 0 2.92 Emerald Expositions Events 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mastercard presently has a consensus price target of $319.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than Mastercard.

Summary

Mastercard beats Emerald Expositions Events on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

