Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.