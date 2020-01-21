Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products has set its Q2 guidance at $0.49-0.57 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.