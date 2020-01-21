M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. M&C Saatchi has a twelve month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.50.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair acquired 415,323 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

