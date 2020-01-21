MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

