Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

PEAK opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

