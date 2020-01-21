Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 442,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 422,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,732 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,702,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,307,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

