Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $232,000 Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NetApp by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 69,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Argus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.24.

NTAP stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

