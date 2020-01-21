Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $2,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 51,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of DHI opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

