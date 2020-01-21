Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Clorox by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.94. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

