Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Invests $200,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $208.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.12 and its 200 day moving average is $176.15. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

