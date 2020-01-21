Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Equifax by 57.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $101.49 and a one year high of $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

