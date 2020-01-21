Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.84 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

