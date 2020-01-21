Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.