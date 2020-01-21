Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 14,676 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.