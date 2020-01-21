Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 14,736 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

