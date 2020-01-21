Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 14,790 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Hologic were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

