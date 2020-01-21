Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 14,924 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NUE stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

