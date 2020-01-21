Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 39,646 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,646 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

