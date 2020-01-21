Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 5,653 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

